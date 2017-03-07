Bumble Bee Seafoods introduced new flavors to its Prime Fillet® line, Seasoned Tuna Pouches, and Snack on the Run! kits. New flavor varieties provide consumers with ways to eat more seafood following the FDA’s recently announced seafood advice for pregnant and nursing women, and families.



The advice encourages moms and moms-to-be to eat two to three servings of fish per week from the “best choices” list. Bumble Bee makes it even easier for families to get their recommended servings with bold new flavors of high-quality, premium tuna that can be enjoyed at home or on the go.



While fish can sometimes be intimidating to prepare, canned and pouched seafood is immediately ready to be added to any meal. Bumble Bee offers a wide variety of high-quality, affordable shelf-stable seafood products, giving consumers even more ways to get recommended servings of fish each week. New flavor additions include:

Bumble Bee® Prime Fillet® Albacore Tuna: Bumble Bee has added two new flavor varieties to its line of premium-grade albacore, including Ginger, Soy & Olive Oil, a seasoned mix of flavors ready to pour over rice or add to a lettuce wrap, and Pesto & Olive Oil, a blend of basil, garlic, sea salt and olive oil you can serve over pasta or atop a baby green salad.

Bumble Bee® Seasoned Tuna Pouches with Spoon: Bumble Bee’s tasty seasoned tuna pouches now conveniently include a spoon for immediate, on-the-go snacking straight from the pouch. Two new varieties, Lemon Sesame & Ginger, a balanced blend of distinctive flavors and savory tuna, and Sriracha, a bold pairing of subtle heat and sweet chilies, join other exciting flavors like Spicy Thai Chili, Jalapeño and Lemon Pepper.

Bumble Bee® Snack on the Run! Kits with Crackers: These portable protein snacks now include new varieties like Cheesy Tuna Melt, a convenient take on a classic flavor, and Rosemary, Garlic & Sea Salt Tuna Salad, a combination of fragrant rosemary with just the right touch of garlic.