Good Health®, creator of crunchy, crave-worthy snacks that make it easy to make better choices, is adding to its robust portfolio of better-for-you snacks with a new line of Avocado Oil Ridge Cut™ Potato Chips launching at Natural Products Expo West. Harnessing the nutritional power of pure avocado oil, the crunchy new varieties are Certified Gluten Free and available in four flavors for every snacker: Sea Salt, Creamy French Onion, Jalapeno Cheddar Jack and Buffalo & Cool Blue Ranch.

“Today’s shoppers demand better-for-you foods for every eating occasion, and our new Avocado Oil Ridge Cut Potato Chips give people everywhere a unique snack that unites crunch and on-trend ingredients like avocado oil,” said Mary Schulman, vice president of strategy at Good Health. “Avocado oil is a great source of healthy monounsaturated fats, and combined with the ridge cut shape and recognizable flavors, our new chips are a stand-out option in the crowded chip aisle. But beyond popping on retail shelves, our avocado oil chips are an approachable option for regular snackers and families who want a better chip for their kids.”



Made with no artificial colors or hydrogenated oils, Avocado Oil Ridge Cut Potato Chips contain zero grams of trans fat. Containing 10% of the recommended daily vitamin C, the chips are also only 150 calories per serving and are available in 6.5-ounce bags.



Avocado Oil Ridge Cut Potato Chips join Good Health’s existing line of crispy Avocado Oil Kettle Chips, in addition to the brand’s other veggie, potato and sweet potato kettle style chips, Veggie Stix® and straws, popcorn, pretzels, tortilla chips and apple chips.