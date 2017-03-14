Endangered Species Chocolate Dark Chocolate Snacking Line

Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) announced the debut of its snacking line. The line features five new products:

Dark Chocolate Bark with Almonds and Peanuts (Cougar)

Dark Chocolate Bark with Salted Hazelnut Toffee (Rhino)

Dark Chocolate Bites with Caramel and Sea Salt (Eagle)

Dark Chocolate Bites with Sea Salt and Almonds (Owl)

Dark Chocolate Bites with 88% Cocoa (Panther)

Designed to meet consumer demand for brown flavor profiles and snack-friendly packaging, ESC committed significant resources and research into the development of this new product line.



"What consumers want right now is a trust-worthy snack that is familiar, and fits into their demanding life-styles. Our new product line hits every chord, from flavor to function," said Whitney Bembenick, Director of Innovation for Endangered Species Chocolate. "Made with real, premium ingredients and packed ready for any adventure, these snacks are a daily indulgence consumers can feel good about."



The new snacking line is Fairtrade International certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan (select products), gluten-free, and helps fund leading wildlife protection programs.



ESC donates 10% of net profits annually to partnering conservation organizations. Current 10% GiveBack Partners include Rainforest Trust www.rainforesttrust.org and Wildlife Conservation Network www.wildnet.org. The snack line packaging increases awareness of a variety of at-risk species and includes conservation stats.