La Brea Bakery announced a new artisan snack option made from single origin heirloom wheat. La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps are made with premium, flavorful ingredients like fresh herbs and distinctive spices, and twice baked to achieve a crunch. The Flatbread Crisps, now available nationwide in grocery and convenience stores, offer three enticing varieties: Rosemary, Sea Salt and Smoked Paprika.



La Brea Bakery applies the exclusive use of Fortuna Wheat grown in Big Sky Country, Montana. Last year the company introduced La Brea Bakery Reserve made from single origin Fortuna Wheat as the first farm to table artisan bread to be sold in retail stores nationwide. Now consumers have a view into not only where their wheat comes from but also that it was grown responsibly.



La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps are sold in individual 6.75-ounce bags, and retail in grocery stores nationwide for $3.99.