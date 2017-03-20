All-natural pancake and waffle mix brand Birch Benders is bringing the its combination of flavors to new heights with the launch of a new Peanut Butter Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix. The Sprouts exclusive variety will be available for $5.99.



As with all Birch Benders mixes, the new Peanut Butter Protein Mix is all-natural, and only requires consumers to add water to prepare. The new mix captures the smooth, creamy taste of peanut butter and boasts 16g of protein per serving. Each pouch serves as a great source of calcium and contains no GMOs, trans fat, or BPAs. The mixes are protein-packed and do not contain eggs, milk, or oil.



Birch Benders recognizes a growing consumer demand for functional, packaged food that doesn’t sacrifice quality for convenience. Along with the new Peanut Butter Protein Mix, the Denver-based micro-pancakery also offers paleo, gluten free, and vegan varieties, as well as an original protein option.