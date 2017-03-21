Our Little Rebellion Protein Crisps Line

Our Little Rebellion™, a family non-GMO and gluten-free popped snacks that seek to bridge the gap between health and taste, debuted a line of light and crispy protein-packed snacks, Protein Crisps. Boasting 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving, the new Protein Crisps will be available in three flavors: Wasabi Ginger with Honey, Hot Buffalo and Sweet & Smokey BBQ.



New Protein Crisps combine bold and spicy flavor profiles with solid nutrition for a healthy snack. At only 90 calories per serving, the snacks are a new low-calorie way to integrate more plant-based protein at lunch and dinner, between meals, before or after a sweat session, parties and more.



“Protein is something that many people struggle to get enough of everyday, especially from their snacks,” said Paul Nardone, chief executive officer at BFY Brands, parent company of Our Little Rebellion. “With the explosion of plant-based protein, and shoppers reinventing mealtime by snacking more frequently and therefore demanding more from their snacks, creating a protein packed snack that still delivers on our brand promise has been in our crosshairs for some time. Everything we make has to taste amazing first and foremost, be made with ingredient transparency, and be non-GMO and gluten-free. Our new Protein Crisps check every box, and we’re eager to see how consumers and retailers alike respond.”



Like all other Our Little Rebellion snacks, new Protein Crisps are popped for a satisfyingly crunchy texture and are never fried. The snacks are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, and contain no artificial ingredients.