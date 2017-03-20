Ohly: Non-GMO Pepper Sauce

Ohly’s innovative ProDry® range combines things that are hard to bring together in a ready-to-use seasoning: a full flavor profile with the benefits of a free-flowing dry powder. Based on the success of the ProDry product range, Ohly proudly adds a new product to the company’s line of Non GMO project compliant products.



ProDry® Cayenne Pepper Sauce Powder NGMOP

Ohly is the first to offer a non-GMO compliant version of Cayenne Pepper Sauce Powder, giving credit to the strong market demand for non-genetically modified food. Customers now can differentiate their Cayenne flavored products with the character and appeal that consumers are looking for.



And of course, it adds heat and spice to savory food systems and delivers all the unique flavor of Cayenne Pepper Sauce. The free flowing powder is ideal for carefully calibrating flavor levels from subtle to impactful in a varied range of products including dry mixes, sauces, topical applications, seasoning blends, coatings and glazes.



Profile: Cayenne Pepper

Hot & spicy



Main application: Savory food

Free flowing powder

Non GMO

Halal & Kosher



Based on decades of experience in taste ingredient development and manufacturing, Ohly ProDry® products retain all the volatile aroma components for maximum consumer experience. The dry powder is convenient to handle during processing and ensures consistency in food preparation. In addition, powders have approximately a six times longer shelf life than liquids making them an ideal alternative.



“Our ProDry® range continues to grow as customers appreciate the authentic flavor in a very easy to process form,” says Jay Wickeham, general manager, Ohly Americas. “Our Cayenne Pepper Sauce Powder NGMOP brings even greater diversity and choice for manufacturers using international flavor accents in their products while giving credit to consumer preferences for non-genetically modified ingredients.”



For more information or samples, please visit Ohly’s website under: Cayenne Pepper Sauce Powder NGMOP



About Ohly

Ohly is one of the world’s leading suppliers of yeast extracts, yeast based flavors and specialty powders for the global food, fermentation, health and animal feed market. Ohly is part of the ABF Ingredients group, who focus on high value ingredients for food, pharmaceutical and industrial applications.