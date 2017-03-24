Nielsen-Massey Names New CEO

Kirk Trofholz has been named chief executive officer of Nielsen-Massey, it was announced by the company’s board of directors. Mr. Trofholz joins the company from Dawn Food Products, where he was previously president, US Bakery Products. Prior to that he served as President and CEO of Barilla North America. Mr. Trofholz began his career at Procter & Gamble where he spent more than two decades.

“The entire Board of Directors and senior leadership team are thrilled to have someone with Kirk’s deep food industry experience join our company,” said Shep Pryor, Chairman of the Nielsen-Massey Board. “As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine vanillas and natural flavors, we are proud of our heritage as a 110-year-old family owned company. Kirk’s extensive career experience encompassing both large public companies such as P&G, as well as successful family companies such as Barilla and Dawn Foods Products -- makes him the ideal CEO for Nielsen-Massey as we pursue the next phase of growth.”



“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to lead Nielsen-Massey,” said Mr. Trofholz. “We see tremendous prospects to leverage the exceptional Nielsen-Massey brand and reputation as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine quality vanilla products and flavor extracts to advance our global growth strategy.”

The selection of an outside CEO is consistent with the Nielsen family’s strategy to accelerate the company’s growth and sustainability, while also maintaining its legacy as a 110-year-old family-owned business. Concurrent with the announcement of a new CEO, Nielsen family members within the company will continue in their leadership roles, including:

Craig Nielsen will be heading up Sustainability initiatives

Matt Nielsen will lead Operations

Beth Nielsen will lead Research & Development and Chef Relations