Numi Organic Tea Launches Ready-To-Drink Line

Numi® Organic Tea and Smucker Natural Foods unveiled a premium ready-to-drink (RTD) organic tea line featuring five flavors in an exclusive new glass bottle design. This will be the first full RTD tea product line that is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project® Verified, and made with Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients.

Founded in 1999 by siblings Ahmed and Reem Rahim, Numi, is a leading organic tea brand in North America and one of the fastest growing tea companies in the country. The all-new Numi RTD tea line boasts extensions of their top-selling box tea and flavor profiles including: Aged Earl Grey™, Black Lemon, Classic Mint, Hibiscus Red and Jasmine Green. Each tea has a touch of sweetness and only 60 calories.

This launch came to life through a long-term agreement with Smucker Natural Foods to manufacture, market, and distribute the RTD line. By using authentic full-leaf quality Numi tea, the brand extends its commitment of celebrating people, planet and pure tea to the RTD aisle.

Numi RTD organic teas bring the passion of the Numi brand to life in a whole new way, while maintaining the company’s values. Through the simple art of tea, Numi Organic Tea and Smucker Natural Foods are committed to inspiring well-being of mind, body and spirit, with a focus on people, the planet and its products:

People: Product purchases of the new RTD organic tea line help support Together for H2OPE, a Numi Foundation initiative that provides safe drinking water to its farming communities around the world.



Planet: Numi RTD organic teas are manufactured at the Smucker Natural Foods facility in Chico, California, which, in 1997, became one of the first certified organic processing facilities in the US. This facility also received the coveted Platinum Level Zero Waste Certification from the US Zero Waste Business Council.

Product: From using the same organic tea sourced through Numi’s long-term direct farming relationships, to using recyclable glass packaging and sustainable manufacturing processes, Numi Organic Tea and Smucker Natural Foods are committed to delivering high-quality organic teas.