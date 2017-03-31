Edlong: Taste, Technology

Edlong Dairy Technologies has new new tagline, The Scientific Art of Authentic Taste™, to define its broad capabilities at blending flavor science and culinary artistry to create authentic taste in food and beverages.

“While our name highlights technology, the compelling value proposition to our customers was missing,” says Beth Warren, Edlong Chief Commercial Officer. “This tagline communicates our unparalleled expertise in customizing dairy flavor profiles that deliver unique functional benefits and authentic taste.”

Edlong excels at the science that creates authenticity. Its highly specialized flavorists have unique expertise in dairy flavor chemistry. There’s also an art to Edlong’s approach. The company selects optimal combinations of ingredients along with process complexity to create innovative products to improve and shorten the commercialization of successful food and beverage launches.

“We invest in new technologies and resources that enable our global customers to deliver their pipeline innovations faster to the market,” says Laurette Rondenet-Smith, chief executive officer. “It is essential that we continuously expand our capabilities to meet the ongoing demand for flavors with unique properties that meet those consumer unmet needs.”

Edlong used Natural Products Expo West/Engredea 2017 to debut its new tagline and promotions.

About Edlong Dairy Technologies

Experience the science and art of authentic taste. Edlong has the broadest global portfolio of dairy flavors and is the only certified woman-owned flavor house in the food manufacturing industry (WBENC). Founded in 1914, we are committed to world-class service in custom flavor development, applications and culinary support, regulatory compliance and supply chain performance. Our broad portfolio of dairy flavors improve classic taste profiles for Cheese, Butter, Cream and Milk profiles while also delivering unique functional value in the flavor and mouthfeel of sugar-reduced products while masking nutritional ingredients in foods and beverages.

Contact us at DairyTaste@edlong.com or visit edlong.com.