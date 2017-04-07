FoodserviceBeverages

S&D Coffee & Tea launches TODDY® cold brew coffee concentrates

S&D's products are shelf stable and significantly reduce food safety and storage issues

April 7, 2017
S&D Coffee & Tea, a coffee and tea manufacturer and supplier to restaurants and convenience stores in America, launched TODDY® cold brew coffee concentrates ― simplifying cold brew coffee for foodservice operations.

Using its proprietary TODDY® commercial cold brewing process at scale, S&D delivers a cold brew coffee in an easy-to-use concentrate that addresses the challenges associated with "do it yourself" or back of the house cold brewing and storage.

S&D's concentrates alleviate the need for foodservice staff to spend hours measuring, steeping and filtering out coffee grounds to make cold brew in-house, which can take between 6 and 24 hours. With S&D's product, cold brew can be ready in minutes and served in batches or by the glass, allowing operations to be better prepared for every sale and limiting waste.

S&D's products are also shelf stable and significantly reduce food safety and storage issues found with other in-house cold brewing methods.

S&D offers two concentrates to meet customers' needs:

TODDY® Cold Brew Coffee Black Label concentrate: a 4:1 cold brew concentrate that delivers a perfectly balanced cold brew coffee. It can be enjoyed pure black or customized to a customer's preference.

TODDY® Cold Brew Coffee White Label concentrate: a 24:1 cold brew concentrate that is specifically formulated with a more pronounced cold brew coffee flavor for mixing with dairy in traditional iced coffees or frozen coffee drinks.

