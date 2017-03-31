Organic Heat-and-Eat Quinoa

Ancient Harvest recently introduced heat-and-eat Organic Quinoa. Each serving has up to 11 grams of protein with no GMOs, rice or fillers, preservatives, additives, or artificial flavors or colors, making it a new clean-food option in the convenience foods space.



Ancient Harvest's newest quinoa collection comes in three pre-cooked varieties: Organic Quinoa with Sea Salt, Organic Quinoa with Chickpeas & Garlic, and Organic Quinoa with Lentils & Garlic. Each variety contains simple, all-organic ingredients and is made with organic coconut oil, which has been linked to health benefits ranging from antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to weight loss and cholesterol control.

The line delivers roughly twice the amount of protein of rice-based ready-to-eat products – thanks to quinoa's status as one of the few plant foods that contains all nine essential amino acids – along with up to 9 grams of fiber.

Each 8-ounce, BPA-free pouch contains two servings that are ready to eat with just 90 seconds in the microwave or warmed up in a skillet – useful as an instant snack, mini-meal or a side dish at home.

The new line will be available at retail outlets beginning in the summer of 2017 for a suggested retail price of $3.49.