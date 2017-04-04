As part of its forward-looking innovation and growth strategy, and following its acquisition of in-store bakery company Superior Cake Products last year, Hostess Brands is expanding its presence in the in-store bakery category with the launch of Hostess Bake Shop™.



As part of the launch, Hostess Bake Shop will introduce three new premium products: Decorated Twinkies®, Triple Fudge Ding Dongs® and Cupcake Cookies, each inspired by the iconic Hostess® snack cake of the same name. Taking a page from fancy chocolate-dipped confections sold at specialty candy stores and fudge shops, as well as trending recipes on Pinterest, these new treats feature high quality ingredients and aesthetic presentation ideal for special events and elevated dessert occasions.