Taza Chocolate Dark Bark

Dark Bark is a better-for-you snacking chocolate with 6-7 grams of sugar per serving for most flavors

April 12, 2017
KEYWORDS dark chocolate / organic foods
Taza Chocolate is set to debut a new line of 80% dark chocolate snacking thins called Dark Bark. Taza will showcase the line for the first time at NCA Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, May 23-25, 2017. 

Dark Bark is a better-for-you snacking chocolate with 6-7 grams of sugar per serving for most flavors. This seriously satisfying snack starts with organic, 80% dark stone ground chocolate. Then Taza mixes in crispy, protein-packed quinoa, and tops each variety with crunchy, crave-worthy ingredients like toasted almonds, coconut, and pumpkin seeds. Dark Bark is launching with five flavors: Sea Salt & Almond, Toasted Coconut, Pumpkin Seed, Coconut Almond, and Peppermint. 
It’s packed in convenient 4.2-ounce re-sealable bags, with a suggested retail price of $5.59. The product will hit store shelves nationwide this spring and summer.

