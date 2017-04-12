Taza Chocolate Dark Bark

Taza Chocolate is set to debut a new line of 80% dark chocolate snacking thins called Dark Bark. Taza will showcase the line for the first time at NCA Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, May 23-25, 2017.

Dark Bark is a better-for-you snacking chocolate with 6-7 grams of sugar per serving for most flavors. This seriously satisfying snack starts with organic, 80% dark stone ground chocolate. Then Taza mixes in crispy, protein-packed quinoa, and tops each variety with crunchy, crave-worthy ingredients like toasted almonds, coconut, and pumpkin seeds. Dark Bark is launching with five flavors: Sea Salt & Almond, Toasted Coconut, Pumpkin Seed, Coconut Almond, and Peppermint.

It’s packed in convenient 4.2-ounce re-sealable bags, with a suggested retail price of $5.59. The product will hit store shelves nationwide this spring and summer.