Tasteful Selections™, a specialty potato brand from RPE Inc., announced the release of a new flavor in its Tasteful Selections Take & Shake™ line: Cheddar Cheese. The new variety offers a savory cheddar taste that compliments the creamy texture of fresh potatoes.

Aimed for convenience, Take & Shake snack-sized cups are filled with fresh potatoes and an individual seasoning packet with one of now four unique flavors. Each flavor provides a unique culinary experience and a reimagined potato product. These cups will satisfy cravings and provide a healthier option to on-the-go eating.

Take & Shake cups are also offered in three additional flavors including; Chipotle BBQ, Chili Lime and Black Pepper Rosemary & Thyme.

Take & Shake cups are packed at our award-winning facility and patented “micro porous” steam release technology in order to deliver the best possible cooking results. A special two-way venting system allows us to maximize shelf life and reduce waste/shrink in the supply chain.