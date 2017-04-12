New Functional Drinks: 4 Purpose Energy

Founding partner Sam Ronkin says there were four reasons or purposes for creating the 8.4oz, 250ml beverage. It’s a “guilt-free” healthy energy drink alternative; tasty and refreshing; a percentage of sales are donated to education; and it’s a US-based company.

The initial Raspberry Pomegranate variety includes carbonated water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, natural flavors, organic lemon juice concentrate, citric acid, organic caffeine, fruit and vegetable juice for color, sodium citrate, potassium citrate, niacinamide, calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine HCL and cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12)

Ronkin says he and friends came up with the idea at college, when he noticed classmates sipping energy drinks at 8 a.m.

“We researched what peers, professors, and coworkers wanted in an energy beverage: taste, functionality (staying alert), and nutrition,” says Ronkin. “We spent a year formulating, surveying, and testing variations. The result: A lightly carbonated, raspberry pomegranate flavored drink that’s certified USDA organic, vegan, kosher, and contains fair trade certified organic cane sugar, unlike cheaper sucrose syrups found in most energy drinks. Our drink has less sugar, quality ingredients, and great taste.”

