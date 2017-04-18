Ready-to-Drink Shrub & Club Beverage

Small-batch beverage producer Element [Shrub]® launched Element Shrub & Club, a new sparkling, ready-to-drink version of its handcrafted fruit and vinegar shrubs. The low calorie, non-alcoholic, and low-sugar beverage is a vinegar shrub soda sold on the East Coast.

Made with natural ingredients, Element Shrub & Club is equally at home on a grocery store shelf or in a deli cooler as it is chilling behind the bar. Each twist-off bottle is heavily carbonated for incredible refreshment, whether it's being enjoyed as a grab-and-go thirst quencher, a high-quality "mocktail" or as an addition to your favorite spirits. And with each 250ml (8.45-ounce) bottle priced at $2.99 having only 40-60 calories, Element Shrub & Club is a healthy and affordable alternative to overly sweet sodas, teas or sports drinks.

Element Shrub & Club is available in five sweet and savory flavor combinations: cranberry hibiscus, blood orange saffron, pineapple turmeric, lemon mint, and honeydew jalapeno. These individual servings eliminate the guesswork of measuring the shrub drink, making it easy for thirsty and curious consumers to experience the unique and balanced tastes of vinegar and fruit shrubs