Bud Light announced the launch of Bud Light Radler, alongside a brand new festival experience, Bud Light Radler Brunch Fest. The newest brand in the Bud Light family, Bud Light Radler, a 2.4% ABV beverage, provides the refreshing combination of real fruit juice and beer. Canadians will be the first in the world to try Bud Light Radler, a refreshing drink for the summer the taste of grapefruit.

To celebrate the launch of Bud Light Radler in Canada, Bud Light is bringing the ultimate brunch experience to Toronto. In partnership with the team behind last year's Taco Fest, Taste Toronto, Bud Light Radler Brunch Fest will serve up brunch staples from the city's top restaurants along with classic brunch cocktails, with a beer twist.

Brewed for adults seeking a refreshing, fruit-forward summertime drink, Bud Light continues to expand its refreshment portfolio in Canada, adding Bud Light Radler to its current offering of Bud Light, Bud Light Apple and Bud Light Lime.