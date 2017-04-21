Beverages

Apple Pie Flavored 5-hour ENERGY Shots

Living Essentials is now an official partner of the 2017 and 2018 MLB All-Star Games

5HourApplePie_900
April 21, 2017
KEYWORDS energy drinks
Reprints
No Comments

Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots, announced that it is now an official partner of the 2017 and 2018 MLB All-Star Games. To celebrate the partnership, the company has released a new flavor – Apple Pie Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY®, featuring the iconic MLB silhouetted batter logo appearing on the bottle.

The deal also includes season-long advertising and activation around 2017 MLB All-Star Week, which begins July 7 in Miami, as well as sampling at MLB All-Star FanFest and other MLB All-Star Week events.

Additionally, Living Essentials will feature four-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve in its upcoming commercial to promote the new flavor.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.