Apple Pie Flavored 5-hour ENERGY Shots

Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots, announced that it is now an official partner of the 2017 and 2018 MLB All-Star Games. To celebrate the partnership, the company has released a new flavor – Apple Pie Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY®, featuring the iconic MLB silhouetted batter logo appearing on the bottle.

The deal also includes season-long advertising and activation around 2017 MLB All-Star Week, which begins July 7 in Miami, as well as sampling at MLB All-Star FanFest and other MLB All-Star Week events.

Additionally, Living Essentials will feature four-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve in its upcoming commercial to promote the new flavor.