Mars Chocolate introduced M&M'S® Ice Cream Bars. The new 2.64 fluid ounce single Ice Cream Bar is individually wrapped, and will feature M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Candy pieces, and reduced fat vanilla ice cream, all smothered in creamy milk chocolate.

This new addition to the line of Mars Ice Cream products builds upon the success of the M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, which according to Nielsen, has significantly outpaced its category and grown by over 10%. Additionally, the frozen novelty bar format is growing more than two times the category, largely due to the preference for a clean, simple and convenient treat.

M&M'S® Ice Cream Bars are now available in drug, grocery, mass and convenience stores. Six-bar boxes can be purchased for $3.99, and 2.64-ounce single bars can be purchased for $1.79.