Riviana Foods Expands Minute® Ready Line

Riviana Foods Inc. is making an effort to answer consumer demand for "better-for-you" pantry staples with five new Minute® Ready to Serve products: Minute Ready to Serve Organics, White & Red Quinoa, and gluten-free Multi-Grain Medley. Minute Ready to Serve offers convenient, pre-portioned options that are ready in just 60 seconds, for those on-the-go looking for a quick, wholesome meal.

Minute Ready to Serve products are perfect for lunch or any meal of the day. The single-serve products now include the following new varieties, making it an easy go-to for anyone who is time-starved but still wants some variety.

Minute Ready to Serve Organics

Riviana is meeting Americans' increasing demand for organic food by offering three new organic products: Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, Organic White Rice and Organic Red Quinoa & Brown Rice with Garlic. Organic Brown Rice has a nutty flavor and subtle, chewy texture. It's 100% whole grain, gluten free and a good source of fiber. Organic White Rice is long grain white rice, and is also gluten free and can be used as a simple side dish or as an ingredient in a salad or soup. Organic Red Quinoa & Brown Rice with Garlic is a delicious blend of organic red quinoa and organic brown rice combined with just the right touch of garlic and onion. It is 100% whole grain, a good source of fiber and gluten free. All three varieties are certified organic by the USDA and are available nationally for a suggested retail price of $2.49 for a package containing two single-serve cups.

Minute Ready to Serve White & Red Quinoa

Minute Ready to Serve White & Red Quinoa is the first 100% quinoa Minute product. It's a blend of white and red quinoa, 100% whole grain, gluten free and an excellent source of fiber. This Minute product can be served hot by heating for 60 seconds or served cold right out of the cup, making it great for salads. White & Red Quinoa is a versatile addition to soups, salads, baked goods, meatloaf and so much more. It is available nationally for approximately $2.49.

Minute Ready to Serve Multi-Grain Medley

Minute Ready to Serve's popular Multi-Grain Medley variety has been reformulated so that it's now gluten free, which health-enthusiasts are sure to love. This product is a flavorful blend of brown rice, flax seed, red quinoa and chia seeds. It's a 100% whole grain option that's ideal for all meal occasions, including breakfast, lunch or dinner. Try making salads more wholesome and adding a slight crunch to recipes like this Southwest Chicken Bowl. It is available in stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.00.