Phusion Projects, LLC, the makers of Four Loko, released a line of spirits, Four Loko Shots. This marks Four Loko's first foray into the liquor business, as the company continues to use innovation as a springboard for sustained growth.

Available in 750 ml bottles, Four Loko Screwball, Dragon's Breath and Green Tornado Shots deliver an intense experience. From its neon colors to graphic imagery, Shots is intended to be unorthodox and bold in name, liquid, and flavor.

With the release of Shots, the company now extends its presence into on-premise accounts, a territory that has been mostly unchartered for the company's flavored malt beverage-based product portfolio.