Royal Authentic Adventures Side Dishes
Royal Basmati Rice invites consumers to sample the world with its newest innovative line of products, Royal Authentic Adventures™. These gourmet side dishes are available in eight flavors inspired from around the globe and combined with Royal’s Premium Basmati Rice.
Each variety of Royal Authentic Adventures delivers a global, gourmet adventure in a side dish that cooks in only 12 minutes. Royal Authentic Adventures takes consumers through a journey across the world’s most celebrated culinary cultures, encompassing authentic flavors and ingredients native to each region. Blends include:
- Mexican-Style Basmati Rice – Fire Roasted Tomatillo and Green Chili flavor made with a special blend of tomatillos, green chilies, onions and other savory herbs and spices brings the warm and lively flavors of Mexico to family dinner tables. (Vegan and gluten-free)
- French-Style Basmati Rice – A medley of French Provençal Vegetables made with red bell pepper, thyme, carrot, parsley, and garlic celebrates the beautifully balanced flavors of France’s far-reaching culinary influence. (Vegan and gluten-free)
- Thai-Style Basmati Rice – Basil Lemongrass Curry flavor infused with the mild-sweet yellow curries of Thailand, along with robust and spicy notes of citrus, lemongrass and ginger, combine to bring out the bright, fresh flavors of traditional Thai dishes in every bite. (Gluten-free)
- Greek-Style Basmati Rice – Herb and Lemon flavor made with a blend of classic Mediterranean spices and seasonings including lemon, oregano, parsley, garlic and olive oil is sure to become a family favorite. (Gluten-free)
- Japanese-Style Basmati Rice – Shiitake Ginger flavor made with shiitake mushrooms, ginger, green onion, soy sauce and toasted sesame flawlessly re-create the exotic and aromatic flavors of the Far East. (Vegan)
- Moroccan-Style Basmati Rice – Herb Tagine flavor made with slow-roasted tomatoes, mint, cinnamon, cloves and chili peppers provides an earthy, yet delicately nuanced taste of the Middle East. (Vegan and gluten-free)
- Indian-Style Basmati Rice – Wood Fired Tandoori flavor made with garlic, paprika and turmeric offer an ode to India’s masterful culinary influence. (Gluten-free)
- Argentinian-Style Basmati Rice – Chimichurri flavor is a vibrant and soulful blend of citrus juices, herbs and garlic, making this side dish a tango for the taste buds. (Gluten-free)
