Royal Authentic Adventures Side Dishes

Royal Basmati Rice invites consumers to sample the world with its newest innovative line of products, Royal Authentic Adventures™. These gourmet side dishes are available in eight flavors inspired from around the globe and combined with Royal’s Premium Basmati Rice.

Each variety of Royal Authentic Adventures delivers a global, gourmet adventure in a side dish that cooks in only 12 minutes. Royal Authentic Adventures takes consumers through a journey across the world’s most celebrated culinary cultures, encompassing authentic flavors and ingredients native to each region. Blends include: