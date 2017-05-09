DairyAmerica Appoints New CEO

DairyAmerica announced its Board of Directors has appointed Dan Block as Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2017.

Block joined DairyAmerica in 2011, and most recently served as DairyAmerica’s chief commercial officer, leading the company’s global sales strategy.

“The Board of Directors is excited about the future of DairyAmerica under Dan’s leadership,” said DairyAmerica Board of Directors president, Andrei Mikhalevsky. “Dan has the vision, strategy and track record to help DairyAmerica and its members capitalize on the opportunities in the global marketplace and continue to successfully grow our business.”

Block has more than 20 years of demonstrated success driving growth for leading dairy and food organizations in global markets. Prior to joining the team at DairyAmerica, he held key sales and leadership positions with Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., Hoogwegt U.S., Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland. Block is a graduate of University of Illinois, Urbana, with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

“The opportunities for DairyAmerica are significant and we have a strong team in place to accomplish our goals as well as traverse the ever-changing market conditions we face globally,” said Block. “I couldn’t be more confident in our abilities, and look forward to leading DairyAmerica into its next chapter.”