Vitamin-Infused Coffee, Tea for Keurig

VitaCup K-Cup®-style coffee and tea pods infused with essential vitamins launched with three flavorful blends: French Roast, French Vanilla and Green Tea. The brand maximizes the benefits of coffee and tea by incorporating vitamins that are critical to peak body function, and help to combat fatigue, boost immunity, and speed up the metabolism.

VitaCup's founder and CEO is Brandon Fishman, a San Diego-based entrepreneur who has also founded five internet companies, including digital marketing agency IMI, where he currently serves as CEO. Fishman was inspired to create VitaCup in 2015 after he consulted a naturopathic doctor, who specialized in hormones, lifestyle medicine, and clinical nutrition, to find out why he felt chronically unwell. He frequently came down with colds, normal workouts drained him, and he endured inexplicable hangovers after just 1-2 drinks. Blood panels showed Fishman was severely deficient in vitamins B1 (thiamine) and B12. Without sufficient B1, he couldn't properly metabolize alcohol, and he was suffering from adrenal fatigue due to a lack of B12 – hence the exhaustion and hangovers.

VitaCup pods contain coffee from Fair Trade sources in regions of South and Central America. Each roast features the brand's signature vitamin blend of B1, B5, B6, B9 (folic acid), B12, D3, and antioxidants. The Green Tea adds a powerful combination of Matcha and Moringa to the mix. All of the products are vegan, and free of gluten, dairy and soy. Reducing waste and minimizing the carbon footprint is a chief component of the company's mission; the pods are fully recyclable and produced in a LEED-certified facility. VitaCup employs nitrogen-packing to vacuum-seal each pod, which reduces oxidation and ensures a fresh, gourmet taste with every brew.

VitaCup products are available now for purchase on VitaCup.com in 16- to 28-count multipacks, ranging from $25-$150.