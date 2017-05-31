Smucker's Uncrustables Removes High Fructose Corn Syrup

The reformulated Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches have also been certified non-GMO and NSF Non-GMO True North™ by NSF International. NSF International provides third-party certification for non-GMO products.

"While the immense popularity of Smucker's Uncrustables has led to record sales, we continually review our products and ingredients to make sure they meet the evolving preferences of our consumers," said Maribeth Burns, vice president corporate communications at The J.M. Smucker Company. "As more and more families enjoy Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches as a snack or a meal, it is important we maintain the superior quality and ingredients consumers have come to expect and the taste they have come to love."

This announcement comes on the heels of plans to build an additional Smucker's Uncrustables manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado. The new facility will help meet growing demand for Smucker's Uncrustables, which has grown from approximately $10 million in annual sales in 2000 to a $200 million business today. The new Longmont facility will complement the company's Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Scottsville, Kentucky, which will continue to produce up to two million sandwiches per day.

The reformulated Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches will begin to appear in frozen aisles of retailers nationwide this summer. They can be easily identified by new product packaging that features no high fructose corn syrup, while continuing to show important features like protein content, flavor variety, and sandwich count.

Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches are delicious pre-made frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that consumers simply thaw and serve. With a variety of sweet and fruit spreads and whole wheat and reduced-sugar options, these handheld sandwiches make perfect on-the-go snacks or meals.

Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches come in a variety of flavors including peanut butter and grape jelly, peanut butter and strawberry jam, peanut butter and honey spread, and chocolate flavored hazelnut spread.