Limited Edition Liquid Ice America

Liquid Management Partners, the manufacturer of Liquid Ice Energy Drink, prides itself on crafting premium energy drinks. The company launched its first seasonal packaging, Liquid Ice America, welcoming summer.

Liquid Ice America will arrive on shelves just in time for Memorial Day weekend and be available throughout the summer including the July 4th holiday. The red, white and blue patriotic packaging will be available for a limited time, in 12-ounce cans at participating retailers in over 40 states through selected Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola distributors.