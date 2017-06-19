Renfro Foods, makers of award-winning salsas known for their unique flavors and other specialty food products, introduced Mrs. Renfro’s Craft Beer Salsa.

Teaming up with fellow Fort Worth family business, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, the new Mrs. Renfro’s Craft Beer Salsa is a blend of the usual salsa spices and Texas Red amber lager. The salsa comes with a medium heat profile.



“We did our first seasonal item, Pumpkin Salsa, last year and it was a huge hit,” says Renfro Foods President Doug Renfro, “so we wanted to do another one for this fall. As we’re thinking of this, Fritz Rahr was looking to be involved with a salsa project. This seemed like a no-brainer for us to work with a local microbrewery and to do something really innovative and creative like Craft Beer Salsa.”



“We take great pride in being a locally owned family business, so it was a natural fit to team up with our neighbors over at Mrs. Renfro’s who operate in a similar manner,” adds Fritz Rahr, president of Rahr & Sons. “Chips and salsa are a staple snack here in Texas and Mrs. Renfro’s takes great care and pride in offering up the best salsa in the country, so it just made sense to develop a Texas Craft Beer Salsa partnership. Working with their team on the recipe was a lot of fun and we had no shortage of ‘sample tasters’ here at the brewery throughout the development process. I think we landed on a solid final product and we are proud to display the Rahr & Sons logo on the Mrs. Renfro’s salsa label.”



Packaged in 16-ounce jars, Mrs. Renfro’s Craft Beer Salsa’s suggested retail price is $3.69.