Xingfa Expands Executive Team

Hubei Xingfa (Xingfa), a Fortune China 500 company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the largest manufacturer of fine phosphates in China, announced two new executive appointments in North America. J. Bryan Kitchen joins the Xingfa team as President, North America and Larry Esposito has been appointed as Business Vice President, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Nutrition and Infrastructure for Xingfa.

In his new role, Kitchen will be responsible for delivering accelerated, localized growth across Xingfa’s operating segments by equipping the region with the right strategy and resources necessary to deliver against Xingfa’s growth aspirations.

Most recently, Kitchen was Vice President of Business Operations, IT/IS and Legal for ANGUS Chemical Company. He played an instrumental role in establishing global, stand-alone capabilities post-divestiture from Dow Chemical while also providing business oversight for the Greater China and Latin America regions.

Prior to joining ANGUS, Kitchen held a variety of business development and operations roles within The Dow Chemical Company and Dow AgroSciences. While holding these positions, he was responsible for building and leading growth-oriented teams that established new industry benchmarks for cost, localized service, product launch cycle-time, sustainability and the management of a highly complex product mix across regulated, semi-regulated and non-regulated markets.

Larry Esposito is a chemical industry veteran with significant international management experience in the food, pharma and nutritional markets. He has held executive roles at multinational chemical companies, including Rhone-Poulenc, Rhodia and Innophos. For the last several years, Esposito has also served on the board of directors for the Council for Responsible Nutrition, the leading trade association for the dietary supplement industry.

In his new position, Esposito will be responsible for growing Xingfa's presence in the North America food and beverage, pharma and nutrition and infrastructure markets. In addition, he will oversee all sales and marketing efforts to promote Xingfa's leading global role in phosphates and develop key channels to market to and work with customers directly—to serve their requirements locally and globally.

For more information on Xingfa, visit www.xingfausa.com.