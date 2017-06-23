Zippy Bites, LLC has introduced two new flavors to its line of chocolate truffles infused with natural energy. The two newest Zippy Bite flavors are:

Dark Chocolate Raspberry: Subtle berry flavor enveloped in delicious, vegan-friendly dark chocolate.

Salted Caramel: Silky smooth caramel flavor enrobed in decadent milk chocolate and finished with the savory taste of sea salt.

These new varieties complement the popular original Zippy Bites flavors, Mint and Raspberry, which launched early last year.

All Zippy Bites varieties contain a unique, natural energy blend of caffeine, guarana, amino acids, and B vitamins enrobed in organic, fair trade chocolate. They contain no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. Zippy Bites are also non-GMO and gluten-free.