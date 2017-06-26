Ingredion: Process-Friendly Flour

Researchers at Ingredion’s Idea Labs™ have developed a line of HOMECRAFT® multi-functional rice flours that help food manufacturers respond to consumer demand for smooth, silky textures in clean label and gluten-free products.

The development marks the first time manufacturers will be able to convert to a highly desirable “rice flour” label while at the same time achieving the robust functionality, stability and shelf life. These benefits were previously associated with the use of hydrocolloids, modified starches and other ingredients not considered clean label.

The new range of ingredients first will be available to food manufacturers in the United States, Canada and Asia-Pacific following the IFT17 Annual Meeting and Food Expo.

The solution adds to a clean and simple ingredient solutions portfolio that started to develop more than 20 years ago. Ingredion has invested in growing this portfolio as consumer demand for clean and simple labels has grown.

Proprietary research conducted to understand the labeling preferences of consumers in North America and the Asia Pacific region found "rice flour" to be one of the most accepted common ingredients used in the food and beverage industry. Researchers found a significantly higher proportion of U.S. and APAC consumers preferred “rice flour" over other ingredients.

“Ingredion has been a pioneer in the clean label movement and in understanding consumer attitudes and preferences towards specific ingredients and claims,” says Daniel Haley, director of the global Wholesome Springboard at Ingredion. “The exciting development of HOMECRAFT Create multi-functional rice flours, leveraging our recent investments in Asia-Pacific, reflects the continued commitment of researchers working in this area at our global network of Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers.”

The ingredient first will be introduced in Las Vegas, Nev., at IFT17, which runs from June 24-28. Ingredion will be exhibiting at Booth #2056.

“The demand for clean and simple labels continues to climb in North America, and consumers are expecting front-of-box claims to be supported by ingredient statements,” adds Angelina De Castro, senior marketing manager of Ingredion’s Wholesome Springboard in North America. “Providing highly functional rice flours with added stability and enhanced texture allows our customers to design new products that are as close as possible to what consumers would expect in an authentic recipe.”

ABOUT HOMECRAFT® Create multi-functional rice flours

HOMECRAFT Create multi-functional rice flours offer smooth, silky textures, opacity and homemade appeal without compromising on the process tolerance and stability manufacturers expect from a modified starch. Applications testing has shown that the rice flours can enhance formulations of baby foods, soups and sauces; dairy alternatives; fruit fillings and snack products; and meats, batters and ready meals, while also offering advantages in the preparation of gluten-free and dairy-free recipes.

To learn more about HOMECRAFT Create multi-functional rice flours and other solutions developed at Ingredion’s Idea Labs™ innovation centers, call (800) 713-0208 or visit us at www.ingredion.us/riceflour.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars.

Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

About Ingredion Idea Labs

Ingredion Idea Labs™ science-based problem solving fosters ideas, innovations and solutions to help customers differentiate their products, optimize costs and get to market faster with greater success and profitability. Our network of 27 labs invites spirited collaboration through consumer insights, applied research, applications know-how and process technology.

Visit ingredionidealabs.com.