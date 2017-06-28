Oatmega Grass-Fed Whey Protein Cookies

Oatmega introduced grass-fed whey protein cookies. Oatmega, part of the Amplify Snack Brands portfolio of Better-For-You snacks, is known for its line of grass-fed whey protein bars. Now, Oatmega's grass-fed whey protein cookies offer consumers a fun new way to mix up their protein routine.

Just like the brand's protein bars, Oatmega Cookie is made with grass-fed whey, a premium, high-quality, complete protein that comes from happy, grazing New Zealand cows that are pasture-raised and antibiotic-free. Each cookie contains 12–13g of protein, a daily dose (250mg) of DHA & EPA Omega-3s, and is certified gluten-free and non-GMO. Oatmega Cookie is available in three flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter and White Chocolate Macadamia.

Oatmega's business model is simple: Heart First. Business Second. Nutrition Shared™. That's why Oatmega not only focuses on superior nutrition to support a healthy heart, mind and body, but also partners with No Kid Hungry® to help the fight against childhood hunger by connecting kids in need with nutritious meals.

In addition to the new grass-fed whey protein cookies, Oatmega recently expanded its presence of grass-fed whey protein bars. The bars are currently offered in eight tasty flavors, including: Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Coconut, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Peanut, Lemon Chia, Vanilla Almond, White Chocolate Raspberry and Blueberry.