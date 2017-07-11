Zoup! Premium Chicken Broth

Prepared in kettles using restaurant-quality cooking methods and standards, Zoup! Chicken Broth is made in small batches using fresh ingredients. With comforting chicken flavor that tastes homemade, Zoup! Chicken Broth is a base for hearty chicken soups and can be used in casseroles, rice or grain dishes, and other recipes that call for chicken broth. It is also low in calories, paleo-friendly, and completely free of hormones, gluten, GMO’s, sugar, fat, trans fat and saturated fat.

Available in original and low sodium varieties at natural and mainstream markets across the country, Zoup! Chicken Broth is sold in 31 fluid-ounce glass jars to showcase the broth’s golden color. The SRP is $6.95 per jar.