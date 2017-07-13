Kancor’s TastyKan

Today’s consumers are exposed to a variety of trendy, tasty food and beverage options. Moreover, one of fastest growing areas of interest involves consumer demand for global ethnic cuisines. With distinctive, authentic flavors and aromas, these dishes are unique to their respective cultures, revered by local residents and often named according to their place of origin.

Kancor’s Savory Solutions Team has developed TastyKan, a line of concentrated multi-spice liquid blends made with spices sourced directly from regions worldwide. These innovative, customizable liquid blocks surely add an authentic zing to any product.

Versatile in application, TastyKan adds flavor to beverages; soups; sauces; marinades; batter mixes; meat, poultry and seafood products; and sweet and savory snacks.

Kancor’s expertise in global sourcing and extraction ensures that each raw material is extracted to reflect its characteristic profile. Thus, the company creates unique, natural flavors that stay true to their origins. Then, Kancor food experts can help customize these flavor blocks to suit any new product’s exact specifications.

The following are two ethnic Indian recipes recreated using TastyKan blocks.

Spiced Beverage - Masala Chai Latte

TastyKan Tea Masala is a multi-spice flavor block inspired by India’s favorite Masala Chai, a spice-based tea. Made by brewing black tea with a blend of spices and herbs—including green cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, peppercorn and black tea leaves—it is a staple for local residents. Masala Chai has a warm, earthy flavor profile and also is highly popular among tea connoisseurs.

Dosage: 0.02% - 0.04% of TastyKan into brewed tea. Foamed milk can be added to taste (based on taste and intensity required).

Apart from chai, TastyKan Tea Masala also can be added to desserts, candies, jellies and preserves.

Butter Chicken

TastyKan Butter Chicken is a liquid multi-spice block inspired from a traditional chicken dish, the Murgh Makhani. A renowned culinary delight from the Indian subcontinent, it has succulent pieces of chicken cooked in a mildly spiced tomato and butter-based curry sauce.

TastyKan Butter Chicken Spice Block primarily consists of garam masala, ginger, garlic, pepper and turmeric. It imparts a rich, warm taste to the dish. The chicken is marinated for a few hours in a cream, yogurt and spice-based mixture.

Traditionally, the chicken is cooked in a tandoor (traditional clay oven) but it also can be grilled, roasted or pan fried. It is then served in a mild curry sauce, with generous amounts of butter. Cream is used in the sauce, or as a garnish; and cashew paste is used as a thickener.

There are many variations in the composition and spicing of the sauce. The spice block can be customized to the choice of taste based on the type of application and intensity of flavor required.

Dosage: 0.07% - 0.1% of TastyKan Butter Chicken into the marinade for the chicken (based on taste and intensity required).

The attached table indicates TastyKan’s use in various product development applications.

View full-size table

TastyKan flavor blocks offer numerous advantages:

Versatility

Brings together tastes inspired from various cuisines across the world

Customizable liquid spice and herb taste blocks

Capturing different flavor profiles of the same/different raw materials from different growing regions.

Sensory

Instant flavor release

Better mouthfeel

Flavor boosting

Flavor consistency

To know more about Kancor, click here.