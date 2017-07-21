Meals & Sides

Hawaiian Smoked Fish Poke Bowls

These ready-to eat Poke bowls contain smoked fish cubes that are salt-cured and slowly cold smoked with a blend of natural hardwoods

July 21, 2017
Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Brooklyn, N.Y., introduced new Blue Hill Bay smoked fish poke bowls in Smoked Salmon and Smoked Tuna varieties.

These ready-to eat Poke bowls contain smoked fish cubes that are salt-cured and slowly cold smoked with a blend of natural hardwoods. These pre-portioned single-serve bowls also include a microwave-ready rice packet, Acme’s signature Poke sauce, and a special blend of Poke seasoning.

Each individual portion is high in protein with approximately 20 grams per serving. Smoked Salmon Poke is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids at 1,400 mg per serving.

