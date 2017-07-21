Hawaiian Smoked Fish Poke Bowls

Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Brooklyn, N.Y., introduced new Blue Hill Bay smoked fish poke bowls in Smoked Salmon and Smoked Tuna varieties.

These ready-to eat Poke bowls contain smoked fish cubes that are salt-cured and slowly cold smoked with a blend of natural hardwoods. These pre-portioned single-serve bowls also include a microwave-ready rice packet, Acme’s signature Poke sauce, and a special blend of Poke seasoning.

Each individual portion is high in protein with approximately 20 grams per serving. Smoked Salmon Poke is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids at 1,400 mg per serving.