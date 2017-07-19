2017 R&D Applications Seminar
The event for food and beverage researchers: August 1-2, Lombard, Ill.
Prepared Foods will host its annual R&D Applications Seminar (www.rdseminarchicago.com), August 1-2, at The Westin Lombard, Lombard, Ill.
For more than a decade, this unique event has given food and beverage researchers a quick, convenient deep dive into industry trends, new ingredient technologies and formulation strategies.
And in a year when IFT’s annual exhibition traveled to Las Vegas, we would like to offer industry scientists a convenient, inexpensive Chicago-area learning option.
TWO KEYNOTES!
* “Health & Wellness Drives New Product Development, Labeling Trends”
Andrew Mandzy
Director of Strategic Insights
Nielsen
This presentation leverages Nielsen’s new partnership with Label Insights!
* ”What’s Next in Beverages and Better-for-You Ingredients?”
Andy Dratt
Chief Commercial Officer
Imbibe
INGREDIENT TOPICS COVERED
* Protein fortification strategies, solutions
* Sugar reduction, sweetener alternatives
* Clean Label/Non-GMO/Allergen Free/Natural
* Texture
* Better for You / Plant-based Foods
* Building Blocks: Gums, Starches
PRODUCT APPLICATIONS
* Bakery & Snack
* Dairy
* Beverage
* Meat, Poultry, Seafood
* Prepared Entrees, Side Dishes
* Candy
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.