New Superfood Veggie Pasta

Cybele’s Free-to-Eat introduced gluten-free, high-protein pasta powered by superfood nutrition. Cybele’s Free-to-Eat Superfood Veggie Pasta will be launching in five colorful flavors and will be available at all banners of Kroger stores nationwide beginning in August. All are free from the top eight allergens and full of pure and simple ingredients.

Each jewel-toned pasta showcases an innovative blend of plant-based superfoods. Superfood Green is made with kale, spinach, broccoli, and green lentils; Superfood Orange is made with pumpkin, butternut squash, and red lentils; Superfood Red is made with tomatoes, red bell pepper, and red lentils; Superfood White is made with cauliflower, parsnips, and green lentils; and Superfood Purple is made with beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, and red lentils. Add some olive oil and sea salt to this superfood-boosted pasta, and you have a complete meal full of carbs, protein, veggies, and healthy fat.



Cybele’s Free-to-Eat Veggie Pasta is vegan, kosher, grain-free, gluten-free, high-protein and NonGMO project verified. Each 3.5-ounce serving provides more than one full serving of vegetables, 23 to 25g of protein and is a good source of potassium and vitamins A and C. Superfood Veggie Pasta is made without fillers, gums or modified protein.



Healthy and allergy-friendly pastas made from legumes have been on the rise, but never before have we seen so many popular superfoods incorporated as well. From pasta lovers and athletes to clean eaters and gluten-free foodies, everyone is sure to fall in love with these fun, nutrient-dense noodles.