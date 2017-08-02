Imperial Frozen Foods Completes Purchase of Greystone Foods

Kenex holdings announced that portfolio company Imperial Frozen Foods (Imperial) has purchased 100% of the assets of Greystone Foods LLC (Greystone). Greystone is a Birmingham, AL, based manufacturer of branded and private label frozen (IQF) vegetables.

Greystone manufactures 30 varieties of grade-A frozen vegetables to 2,000 supermarkets across the US. The strategic asset acquisition extends Imperial's capabilities and product offerings to include frozen vegetables.

Greystone provides a unique selling point within the frozen IQF vegetable space by offering its full range of IQF vegetables in clear bags. Their clear bags allow the consumer to see exactly what they are buying and therefore product quality is at the highest of levels. The bags themselves are thicker than usual which prevents the product from acquiring crystallization during its transition through the supply chain from Greystone to the end user. Greystone's product is sold both under private label as well as the Today's Harvest label which is readily available in grocery stores throughout the Southeastern US.