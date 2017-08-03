Beverages

Brooklyn Organics Guava

The new flavor is the fifth in the line, which also includes Classic, Cola, Acai and Coconut

August 3, 2017
Brooklyn Organics, a brand of BCGA Concept Corp., introduced the newest flavor joining its lineup of craft ginger ales: Guava. The new flavor is the fifth in the line, which also includes Classic, Cola, Acai and Coconut.

The sugar-free ginger ales are sweetened with stevia, USDA-Certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, caffeine free and vegan, the company says.

Packaged in 8.4-ounce cans, Brooklyn Organics Guava Craft Ginger Ale has a suggested retail price of $1.49 at select retailers in New York and New Jersey, as well as online at Amazon.com and Taldepot.com.

