Editor's Note: Watch the video above to learn more about Brooklyn Crafted Mini Ginger Beer.

BCGA Concept Corp., manufacturer of Brooklyn Crafted, launched Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles, a new line of craft ginger beers cased in 7-fluid-ounce bottles. Available in four flavors – Traditional, Earl Grey, Lemon & Lime and Mango – each authentic ginger beer variety is made with 100% fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces. The new line of Mini Bottles joins Brooklyn Crafted's existing product line, including Extra Spicy Ginger Beer, Extra Spicy Sugar Free Ginger Beer and Sugar Free Ginger Ale, which are a 12-fluid-ounce size.

Crafted in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the new Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles line, include:

Brooklyn Crafted Traditional Ginger Beer: Featuring classic notes of spice and ginger, the Traditional Ginger Beer allows simple ingredients to shine.

Brooklyn Crafted Earl Grey Ginger Beer: A unique ginger beer flavors, this variety packs a bold, ginger taste with the pleasant aroma of Earl Grey brewed from real tea leaves.

Brooklyn Crafted Lemon & Lime Ginger Beer: With a refreshing fusion of lemon and lime, this twist on the classic citrus combo features a subtle ginger kick.

Brooklyn Crafted Mango Ginger Beer: Enjoy the tropics with this Mango Ginger Beer flavor that provides a thirst-quenching blend of sweet and spicy.

With all four SKUs offering trendy flavor profiles combined with fresh, unfiltered ginger beer, the new line is an on-the-go refreshment or an addition to cocktail bars.

Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles retail for $1.49 per bottle.