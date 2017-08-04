Old El Paso introduced Old El Paso® Stand 'N Stuff® Soft Flour Tortillas, an innovative soft taco that stands up.

Old El Paso Stand 'N Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas are uniquely shaped like a bowl, but have a flat bottom so they are easy to fill, hold and eat without falling apart. In addition, new Old El Paso® Mexican Cooking Sauces add bold flavor to Mexican dishes.

"The Old El Paso hard shell Stand 'N Stuff Taco really resonated with consumers and we wanted to bring this great benefit to soft tortilla lovers as well," said Colleen Orani, marketing manager at General Mills. "The unique tortilla boat shape stands up on your plate for easy filling and holds your taco fillings in for less spillage between bites. These new tortillas and the new Mexican Cooking Sauces are a great complement to the existing line of Old El Paso products."

The brand's Stand 'N Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas have also been issued a design patent and have a pending utility patent application. Old El Paso Stand 'N Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas (8 count) and Dinner Kits (with Old El Paso Taco Sauce and Old El Paso Taco Seasoning) are currently available at stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $2.79 (Dinner Kit - $3.59).

Old El Paso Mexican Cooking Sauces are a perfect blend of carefully selected roasted vegetables, peppers and Mexican spices, resulting in a complex taste that would take hours to make at home. The sauces are great for tacos, burritos, fajitas, slow cookers, and more. Old El Paso Mexican Cooking Sauces are available in three delicious varieties including Roasted Tomato, Chipotle and Chile and Roasted Garlic, also available at stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.49.