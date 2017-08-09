Cabot Creamery Cracker Cut Cheese

Cabot Creamery, Waitsfield, Vt., introduced Cracker Cuts, a new line of naturally-aged cheese that come in pre-cut cracker-size portions and feature a new packaging design. The package has a re-sealable lid to keep the cheese fresh over multiple snacking sessions.

It comes in six varieties: Seriously Sharp white Cheddar, Seriously Sharp yellow Cheddar, extra sharp white Cheddar, Vermont sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Colby Jack. The yellow Cheddar contains 120 calories, 10 grams of fat and 8 grams of protein per 4 slices.

It’s sold in a 7-ounce package (26 slices) and retails for a suggested price of $2.89. The cheese is available predominately in the Northeast, with national distribution rolling out this summer.