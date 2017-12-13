Borden® Cheese continues to address consumer needs and incorporate feedback in the expansion of its iconic brand with the launch of new Thick Cut Shreds. Coming to dairy aisles this fall, the new Thick Cut Shreds are crafted with high-quality, wholesome ingredients, and offer a nutritious option to families.

Despite being the largest segment within the cheese category, the shreds segment typically has lacked innovation and product advancement. Borden® Cheese is shaking up the relatively unchanged segment with new shreds featuring a thicker cut for a smoother melt. Available in Mild Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Mexican, Thick Cut Shreds provide an excellent source of calcium and can be used for blanketing casseroles, skillets and cold-weather comfort foods with creamy flavor.

"Borden® Cheese is committed to fueling American families, and our new offerings uphold our ongoing commitment to provide quality, wholesome dairy, packed with nutrition and flavor the whole family will enjoy," said Flavia Panza, Senior Director of Marketing, Dairy Farmers of America. "Families are busier than ever and looking for simple, convenient mealtime solutions. We're excited to introduce these new offerings to add wholesome dairy goodness to dinnertime."

This innovation offers smooth-melting shreds packed with 20% of the daily recommended calcium per serving, along with six to seven grams of protein at only 110 calories per serving. With each individual shred being five times as large and almost two times the weight of a regular cut shred, Borden® Cheese Thick Cut Shreds deliver the look of home-shred cheese and a superior melting experience for family favorite recipes.