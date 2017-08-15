Organic Valley Good to Go Hard-Boiled Eggs, the latest addition to the brand's Good to Go snacking line, provide whole-food nutrition of Organic Valley's award-winning organic, free range eggs in convenient peeled and ready-to-eat form.

Hard-boiled eggs are beating the chickens across the road as an $83 million segment growing at 30% in the multi-outlet channel and 14% in the natural channel. Organic Valley's eggs provide a wholesome alternative to high-fat, high-carb convenience snacks. Each egg contains six grams of clean protein, beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and just 60 calories.

All Organic Valley eggs come from hens that are free-range in the truest sense of the word. They're raised with ample access to a pasture that provides five square feet or more per hen. They can spread their wings and act like chickens should – scratching and foraging and relaxing in the shade. And the hens enjoy a certified organic diet containing no toxic pesticides, antibiotics, synthetic hormones or GMOs.

Available in a convenient, easy-open two-pack, Good to Go eggs will be sold in convenience stores, food cooperatives, natural food stores, and major grocery chains beginning September 1, 2017. Each 3-ounce package contains two eggs with a SRP of $1.99.