Beyond Meat Expands Distribution

Beyond Meat®, a plant-based protein company, announces that The Beyond Burger® will be available within the meat case at more than 600 Kroger-owned stores, one of the largest grocery retailers in the world. Tapping into a growing consumer trend that has attracted the attention and support of meat industry titans like Tyson Foods, who own a 5% stake in Beyond Meat, the expansion into Kroger marks a more than tripled distribution growth of The Beyond Burger within two months’ time and reflects an increased demand for plant-based protein among mainstream consumers.



“At Beyond Meat, our focus is on building meat directly from plants--juicy, delicious, satiating meat that also delivers the upside of plant-based protein,” said Beyond Meat’s CEO Ethan Brown. “We are grateful to see Kroger place the Beyond Burger in the meat aisle, where consumers are accustomed to shopping for burgers and believe this is an important step in broadening the way people think about, and define, meat.”



The Beyond Burger will begin to roll out in 605 select Kroger-owned stores across 13 states within four of Kroger’s key banners: Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Kroger and Ralph’s.



The multi-state roll out will begin with Ralph’s, King Soopers and Kroger stores, with Fred Meyer locations coming online in early August. The full roll-out is expected to take a few weeks’ time so consumers are encouraged to call ahead to their local store to ensure The Beyond Burger is in stock. For a full list of participating Kroger stores that will carry The Beyond Burger, visit the Beyond Meat blog.