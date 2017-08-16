KeVita Expands Master Brew Kombucha Line

KeVita, a manufacturer of fermented probiotic and kombucha beverages, announced the addition of two new flavors to its Master Brew Kombucha line: Blueberry Basil and Roots Beer. The new flavors join KeVita's portfolio of effervescent drinks.

Taking cues from today's food trends and interest in innovative pairings, Blueberry Basil and Roots Beer bring two unique flavor profiles to the kombucha market while providing all the benefits of a traditional kombucha brew. Blueberry Basil combines two flavors to create a spin on classic kombucha, with the slightly floral blueberry offset by a peppery basil kick. The refreshingly brisk Roots Beer boasts a blend of earthy roots, along with cinnamon and vanilla for a modern alternative to root beer soda.

KeVita Master Brew Kombucha is energizing to the core, with a bold and invigorating flavor profile. Each bottle contains live probiotics, active cultures, organic acids, organic caffeine and just 35 calories per 8-ounce serving. It is also the only verified non-alcoholic kombucha on the market. The two new flavors join the KeVita Master Brew Kombucha family of 11 delicious flavors, including Ginger, Pineapple Peach, Tart Cherry, Dragonfruit Lemongrass, Citrus and Raspberry Lemon.