Mike’s Hard Lemonade Partners with Lil Dicky, Drizly

This summer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Chicago, is delivering happiness and humor with a little help from rapper and comedian Lil Dicky and Drizly, the technology company behind the first eCommerce alcohol app.

To support its current Drink on the Bright Side creative campaign, Mike's launched the Deliver the Unexpected sweepstakes that will award one lucky consumer and his or her friends a fun-filled house party hand delivered and hosted by Lil Dicky. Complete with music, food and games, the summer celebration with Mike's is designed to bring humor, laughter and smiles to Mike's Hard Lemonade's consumers.

Thanks to innovative technologies like Drizly, a partnership between the company and Mike's made sense, especially because millennials increasingly are using the app for fast and convenient beverage orders, the company says. To kick off the sweepstakes, one unsuspecting Drizly user and Mike's Hard Lemonade fan in Brooklyn, N.Y., received a surprise serving of happiness with his Drizly order. Lil Dicky, who accompanied a driver from a Drizly partner store, arrived at the user's house and delivered plenty of smiles and laughter as he dropped off a few cases of Mike's. The rapper then revealed one final surprise — a private party at The Brooklyn Barge with the fan and his friends. Lil Dicky acted as the winner's wingman, and hosted of a night of fun.

The Deliver the Unexpected sweepstakes will run through Aug. 24. Fans can enter on the Drizly app or website by using code UNEXPECTED at checkout. Coinciding with this activation, Mike's and Lil Dicky will create and share unique and humorous digital content to complement the Drink on the Bright Side theme of the larger multi-platform advertising campaign running all summer long.

For more information on Mike's Hard Lemonade, visit www.mikeshard.com.