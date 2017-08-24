Purity Organic Sparkling Line

Purity Organic, a pioneering organic beverage company, launched a new Sparkling line made with 15% organic juice and sparkling water. Available in watermelon, lemon, mandarin, and grapefruit flavors, every 12-ounce can contains 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C and ranges from 20 to 30 calories with no added sugar.



Purity Organic Sparkling stays true to the company’s mission of delivering taste through simple USDA Certified Organic ingredients. With no added sugar or artificial flavors, the balance of organic juice and sparkling water provides a more authentic and robust fruit flavor than what is currently available from flavored sparkling waters.



“Consumers want an organic, low calorie option that has a richer taste and functional benefits. Purity Organic Sparkling delivers on functionality through the 100% RDI of Vitamin C and the taste experience is both delicious and playful which is why we’re marketing Sparkling as ‘Feel Good Fizz,’” says Bernadette Aguirre, Director of Marketing.



Eric Fling, Sr. Director of Sales and National Accounts mentioned, “Distribution is initially focused on our extensive DSD networks across the East and West Coasts and Mountain regions. We’re also excited to work with long-standing retail partners where the Sparkling line will be available this Fall. Consumers can find us on- and off-premise in both single serve cans and 4-packs.”