Seasonal Alden’s Organic Ice Cream

Alden’s Organic Ice Cream holiday flavors are now available at natural and conventional grocers nationwide. In limited edition, bright, freshly designed containers, Alden’s special edition Pumpkin Spice and Pink Peppermint Stick ice cream contain high quality, organic ingredients.

• Organic Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream—a festive blend of organic cinnamon, nutmeg cloves, and real organic pumpkin (not just pumpkin flavor)

• Organic Pink Peppermint Stick Ice Cream—a refreshing blend of organic milk, cream and peppermint candies splashed with a hint of organic beet juice for a cheerful holiday hue

The ice creams contain no genetically modified organisms or high fructose corn syrup. They are also gluten-free, and are made with milk from cows that have not been treated with the artificial growth hormone rBST or antibiotics.