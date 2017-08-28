Day-Lee Pride, international maker of authentic frozen gyoza (also known as potstickers) and one of the original US gyoza brands, is bringing a new line of Umami Gyoza Dumplings into the fold. Umami is a highly valued and sought after flavor in Asian cooking that’s delivered through the breakdown of protein in umami ingredients, which release glutamates to generate the enticing, savory flavor. The new Umami Gyoza Dumplings are savory and come in three varieties: Chicken & Leek, Chicken & Shiitake and Pork & Leek.

The fully-cooked, heat-and-serve Umami Gyoza Dumplings can be paired with soy sauce and other sweet or savory dipping sauces for a pre-dinner appetizer or daytime snack, and tossed into a soup or served as a side for lunch or dinner enjoyment. Made with only high quality Asian style cut chicken leg meat and premium pork with no preservatives or added MSG, the three umami gyoza varieties contain different blends of rich, umami ingredients like Kombu (edible kelp), Nira (Chinese Leek), soy sauce, garlic and shiitake mushrooms.

Joining the brand’s existing varieties of gyoza – Chicken, Sriracha Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp and Vegetable – and its Karaage Chicken entrée, this new line of Umami Gyoza Dumplings brings restaurant-quality taste to the dinner table in minutes. Easy to prepare through pan-frying, deep-frying, microwaving, steaming or adding into soups, each 21-ounce bag of Umami Gyoza Dumplings contains four servings of gyoza at only 330 calories each, and packs 10 grams of protein per serving. Like most Day-Lee Pride products, this new appetizer and meal staple is free of preservatives, trans fats and artificial colors with no added MSG.